SPORTS

Boy at Yankees game struck on head by broken bat

QUEENS, New York --
A boy was struck on the head by Chris Carter's broken bat during the New York Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night

With Didi Gregorius on second base and no outs in the seventh inning, Carter's bat shattered on a 3-1 fastball from Matt Strahm. The ball bounced on one hop to second baseman Whit Merrifield, and much of the bat hit the boy, who was sitting about seven rows back on the third-base side, behind the Royals dugout.

Fans around the boy waved frantically for assistance, and play stopped for two minutes as players looked to the seats.

Medical personnel carried out the boy, who appeared to have a leg that was in a brace. Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said the fan was given first aid at the ballpark and was receiving medical attention elsewhere after the game. He said the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, prevented the team from giving more information.

Carter said he did not see the boy get hit.

"You never want to have something like that happen to a kid or anyone in general," he said. "I guess the good side of it is the square part of the bat didn't pierce him or anything like that. So I hope he's OK."

Carter will try to speak with the family.

"Once I figure out what happened to the kid, where they're at, hopefully I can get a hold of him," he said. "Hopefully it's not too bad."
Related Topics:
sportschildren injuriesyankee stadium
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Padres rally late, hold off Mets in 9th for 6-5 win
Lamet to make debut as Padres visit Mets
Boy hurt at Yankee Stadium after being hit by part of Chris Carter's shattered bat
Ellsbury hurt crashing into wall; Yanks beat Royals 3-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
More arrests in Manchester bomb but leaks feared
Trump arrives in Brussels for European Union meetings
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse in Huntington
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Show More
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
Police in Newburgh arrest 'extremely dangerous' murder suspect
Tourist in coma, fighting for her life after Times Square crash
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
Boy, 7, killed by stray bullet while sitting at kitchen table
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos