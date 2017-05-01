  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
8-year-old boy who befriended Stephen Curry dies after cancer fight

Brody Stephens beat leukemia twice since his birth. But on Saturday, he died from viral complications related to his treatment. (KGO-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS --
An 8-year-old Indiana boy who befriended his basketball and football heroes during a years-long fight with leukemia has died.

Brody Stephens, of Indianapolis, beat leukemia twice since his birth. But on Saturday, he died from viral complications related to his treatment.

As he underwent hospitalizations and a bone marrow transplant, Brody was visited by his heroes, including Golden State's Stephen Curry and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, tight end Jack Doyle and coach Chuck Pagano.

Golden State flew Brody to California last month to serve as ball boy, attend the team's shoot-around and Coach Steve Kerr's pre-game press conference.

Brody's father, Jason Stephens, says his son was a "very special kid that inspired everyone that knew him."


Draymond Green and Kevin Durant both wear "Brody Strong" bracelets. On Monday, Stephen Curry, who met Brody several times, said the fan was an inspiration to him and the team.

"I'm glad I got to meet him, spend some time with him. Hopefully bring a little joy for him and his family these past few months," Curry said.

Curry said the team will find a way to honor Brody during the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
