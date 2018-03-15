The New York City Half Marathon is this Sunday, and while 13 miles is a challenge for most people, for one Brooklyn woman, it's an occasion to mark the challenges she's already overcome.Shes a tri-athlete, a health coach and a chef..a cooking show host, recipe developer and bloggerAnd Lottie Bildirici recently revealed to her 68,000 followers, she's a cancer survivor."I was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkins lymphoma when I was 14 years old," she said, adding that she is ten years in remission.Lottie marked the decade by deciding to speak out about overcoming cancer. She's running the United Airlines Half to raise money with Team in Training for the Leukemia and Lymphona Society."I didn't share my story for a long time and that was selfish of me because I could be helping that 14-year-old who's sitting in bed and can't believe what just happened to her. I hope I can inspire them," said Lottie."Theres nothing she can't accomplish, nothing. She's amazing," said her mother Claudia. "If she couldn't run she would bike, if she couldn't bike she would swim. There's always a reason for something that happens."As a teenager she endured chemotherapy and radiation and then turned to clean eating and strength conditioning to stay healthy inside and out."Simple is best, whole food, nothing processed, no white sugar, no white flour so it's really back to the basics."But it's through her fundraising for leukemia and lymphoma research where Lottie hopes to make a difference..With every step she takes in the Half Marathon, and in training for a grueling Ironman, she wants to help others with blood cancers survive and thrive."Sometimes it feels like forever you're in a situation but you'll get through it and you'll be stronger, she said. "There's a better life after cancer and everything's more special."