SPORTS

Carmelo Anthony reaches 25,000-point milestone

(Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT, Michigan --
Carmelo Anthony reached the 25,000-point mark during the third quarter of Oklahoma City's game at Detroit on Saturday night.

Anthony came into the game needing 17 points to reach the milestone. He scored 14 in the first half, and he scored point No. 25,000 when he made the first of two free throws with 8:30 left in the third. With the Thunder playing a road game, there wasn't any real reaction from the crowd, but before shooting his second free throw, Anthony held up his right hand in apparent acknowledgement of his achievement.

Anthony became the 21st player in NBA history to reach the mark and the 11th-fastest player to do it.

The 33-year-old Anthony was playing in his 1,024th game.
