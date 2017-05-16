SPORTS

Celebrate Global Running Day 2017 with New York Road Runners

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --
Running is an activity everyone can participate in.

On June 7, people all over the globe will get moving as part of Global Running Day, a worldwide celebration of the sport and exercise many love.

Once again this year, it's all about the Million Kid Run, which seeks to get a million young participants in this amazing worldwide initiative.

You'll also have the opportunity in pledging to run on Global Running Day. Pledge registration is open for you to tell the New York Road Runners where, when, how far and why you'll be running on June 7.
