Check out the Harlem Globetrotters' new 4-point shot!

Ryan Field tries out the Harlem Globetrotters new tricks. (WABC)

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The Harlem Globetrotters took their show to the rock Friday night.

The tricks and showstoppers they've invented have really influenced the way basketball is played today.

Naturally we had to have some fun before we tried their newest creation: the four-point shot.

It is six feet behind the NBA three-point line, so you're talking about shot from 30 feet.

We had a contest to see who could make one first, and Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Ryan Field made the first one!

The Globetrotters did get on the board eventually, and flight time got hot from distance.

If you want to see these guys in action for yourself, they will be at Madison Square Garden Sunday afternoon and there is a doubleheader for Monday, President's Day.
