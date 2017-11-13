COLIN KAEPERNICK

Former 49er Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named GQ's "Citizen of the Year." (GQ)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named GQ's Citizen of the Year.

The magazine said they chose Kaepernick because he's a "football superstar who sparked a protest revolution".



Kaepernick started the movement of kneeling during the national anthem at football games in what he says was to bring awareness to the misconduct of police towards young black men.

