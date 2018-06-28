SPORTS

Complaint: Brother of Giants' player, victim had dispute that led to death

The brother of a New York Giants cornerback appeared in court Thursday.

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins had an alleged altercation in his brother's New Jersey home that led to the death of a 25-year-old man.

In releasing the complaint and the warrant against 34-year-old William H. Jenkins, of Fair Lawn, on Thursday, the Bergen County prosecutor's office says Jenkins showed extreme indifference to human life in recklessly causing the death of Roosevelt Rene.

The complaint says William Jenkins got into an altercation with Rene on Monday night that resulted in Rene's death. Jenkins then fled and was arrested later Monday by the New York State Police on an unrelated matter and held in the Ontario County Jail.

William Jenkins, described by the prosecutor as an employed music producer, has been charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter. He remains in custody in New York.

He appeared in court Thursday and there will be a hearing over whether to extradite him to New Jersey.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking the identity of William Jenkins' attorney and a motive in the death.

Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts says William Jenkins was arrested just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on a parole violation out of Bergen County. He was released from prison in 2016 after receiving a six-year sentence in 2011 for criminal possession and sale of a controlled substance.

He also served three and a half years beginning in 2006 for a similar offense.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

