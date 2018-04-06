Conor McGregor is now facing charges of assault and criminal mischief following a backstage melee in Brooklyn. Video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.McGregor turned himself in to police Thursday night and will be arraigned Friday morning.McGregor crashed a press conference earlier Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York.McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's UFC 223 card.McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing.""I don't know if he's on drugs or what his deal is, but to come here and do this and to act this like, you know, you're talking about a guy who has a baby, he's not a kid, this is how you're acting, you have a son at home," White said. "I think everybody is going to be pretty disgusted with Conor McGregor right now. You know you don't like a Khabib and you don't like what happened or whatever, fight Khabib, you can come in here and do it legally."After the scuffle, White said that a warrant was issued for McGregor's arrest and that his plane would not be allowed to take off. He described the incident as "a real bad career move" and speculated that McGregor would be facing a lawsuit.McGregor is tight with UFC 223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.Lobov was yanked from the card and the fight status of Michael Chiesa was unclear after he was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack.McGregor's teammate, 25-year-old Cian Cowley, is charged with assault and criminal mischief.UFC released a statement Thursday night saying in part,----------