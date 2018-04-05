SPORTS

Conor McGregor involved in backstage melee at Barclays Center

Floyd Mayweather Jr., right, fights Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City --
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.

McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's UFC 223 card.

McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing."

After the scuffle, White said that a warrant was issued for McGregor's arrest and that his plane would not be allowed to take off. He described the incident as "a real bad career move" and speculated that McGregor would be facing a lawsuit.

McGregor is tight with UFC 223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUFCMMAfightNew York CityBrooklynDowntown Brooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
A's claim Trayce Thompson off waivers from Yankees
Michael Conforto returns for Mets, hits HR vs. Stephen Strasburg
98-year-old Judo coach may have found the key to youth
Jesse Marsch defends Tyler Adams after crucial mistake vs. Chivas
More Sports
Top Stories
Video shows terrifying moments before police shooting
Vassell's parents: Police did not have to shoot our son
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
About a dozen animals killed in Long Island pet store fire
2 charged in deadly Nassau Expressway crash; 2 laid to rest
Courtroom cleared after family screams at suspect in 3-year-old's death
Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage
Show More
Settlement reached in suit accusing NYPD of spying on Muslims
You'll soon know if Cambridge Analytica accessed your Facebook data
Mayor highlight NYCHA improvements, responds to governor
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
Sentencing set for Rikers attacker on correction captain
More News