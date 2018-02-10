OLYMPICS

Could a North Korean athlete defect to South Korea during the Olympics?

EMBED </>More Videos

Could a North Korean athlete defect to South Korea during the Olympics? It's not likely, one expert says. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By one estimate from South Korea's Ministry of Unification, more than 30,000 people defect from North Korea each year, yet the country has sent 22 high-profile athletes and hundreds of others into South Korea as part of its Olympics delegation.

If one of the athletes wanted to defect, the time is right -- but that's not likely to happen, experts say.

"One of the main reasons North Korean athletes don't defect is because of their families back in North Korea," Benjamin Young, a doctoral candidate at George Washington University who has researched sports in North Korea, told ABC News' Mae Joo. "The families are well connected and intensely loyal to the Kim family regime."

Many of the athletes live comfortably in the capital, according to Young, and receive material rewards from the state based on their performance in the games.

During the games, they're also accompanied by government minders tasked with security, supervision and translation duties who report suspicious activities back to Pyongyang, Young said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnorth koreasouth koreaOlympicsu.s. & worldpolitics
OLYMPICS
Combined Korean hockey team takes the ice for historic Olympic debut
Winter Olympics begin in cold, poor South Korean mountains
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
More Olympics
SPORTS
Pacers, on roll, host short-handed Knicks
Vikings nix Giants' request to interview, hire Kevin Stefanski for OC, source says
Kristaps Porzingis' knee surgery set for Tuesday; Knicks to set timeline after operation
Combined Korean hockey team takes the ice for historic Olympic debut
More Sports
Top Stories
Man arrested after father playing with son slashed in face
Traffic lights malfunction at intersections across NYC
Missing Long Island teenager with special needs found
Stranger accused of spanking man's son in grocery store
Saturday Rewind: Tide pod legislation
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2 dead after car crashes into trees on Southern State Parkway
Hundreds rally against deportation of activist Ravi Ragbir
Show More
Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death as epidemic gets worse
Motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister's motorcade involved in crash
Silver Alert issued for missing LI teen with special needs
2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 hang-up call were 'best we have': chief
More News
Top Video
Vets worry 'egg challenge' may pose choking hazard to dogs
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video