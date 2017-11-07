Cy Young winner Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Can’t begin to explain all the breathtaking views I have seen thru the open windows of demo’s & now my very own Icon A5! Thx to all at Icon! pic.twitter.com/BZsXqcHFmt — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Former Major League Baseball ace Roy Halladay was killed when the small aircraft he was in crashed into shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico near Holiday, Florida. He was 40.The crash happened shortly after noon on Tuesday.No other details were immediately available, including a potential number of victims, injuries, or a cause of the crash.The Philadelphia Phillies released the following statement upon word of Halladay's death:"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden."Halladay, who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Philies, tweeted frequently about his love for flying.Harry Leroy Halladay III, affectionately known as "Doc," was one of just six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues.Halladay pitched a perfect game on May 29, 2010, beating the Florida Marlins 1-0. In his first-ever postseason start later that season, Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS.He retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Phillies.