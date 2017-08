The Danone Nations Cup, hosted by leading global food company Danone, brings together millions of children from around the globe each year. This year, more than two and a half million kids from 34,000 schools, 11,000 clubs and 33 countries are taking part in local and regional competitions, vying for the one boys team and one girls team champion titles.In the video player above, we take a look at the top ten goals from last year's competition.