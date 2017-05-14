Derek Jeter's No. 2 has been retired by the New York Yankees, who dedicated a plaque in his honor that will be placed in Monument Park behind center field.Jeter captained the Yankees during much of a 20-year career that ended in 2014 and included five World Series titles and a New York-record 3,465 hits.He is the 22nd player to have his number retired by New York, by far the most among major league teams, and he was the last to wear a single-digit number.Jeter picked Mother's Day for the ceremony, and his grandmother, parents, sister, nephew and pregnant wife joined him at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.He says "there isn't a person or player I would trade places with that's playing now or ever."