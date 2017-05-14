SPORTS

Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees; Monument Park plaque unveiled

(Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK --
Derek Jeter's No. 2 has been retired by the New York Yankees, who dedicated a plaque in his honor that will be placed in Monument Park behind center field.



Jeter captained the Yankees during much of a 20-year career that ended in 2014 and included five World Series titles and a New York-record 3,465 hits.
CeFaan Kim was live outside Yankee Stadium before the ceremony started:



He is the 22nd player to have his number retired by New York, by far the most among major league teams, and he was the last to wear a single-digit number.

Jeter picked Mother's Day for the ceremony, and his grandmother, parents, sister, nephew and pregnant wife joined him at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

He says "there isn't a person or player I would trade places with that's playing now or ever."
Related Topics:
sportsderek jeteryankee stadiumNew York YankeesNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
MLB OnScene: The Bronx is abuzz for Derek Jeter Day
Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees in pregame ceremony
Brewers bash Mets pitching again, come back for 11-9 win
More Sports
Top Stories
Smoky 3-alarm fire breaks out at Lower East Side synagogue
Man killed by falling tree during Mother's Day barbecue in Passaic
Mother killed, daughter hurt after being struck by out-of-control car
At least 100,000 groups in 150 countries hit in cyberattack
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
Police: Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
Man shoots girlfriend in the head in Flushing, police say
Show More
Man driving carjacked car killed after getting out to walk on Garden State Parkway
New Jersey firefighter charged with selling oxycodone
New York considers 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving
2 nurses taken hostage during hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
Interviews well underway for new FBI director to replace Comey
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos