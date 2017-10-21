SPORTS

Devils fans help young anthem singer who forgets the words

(Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Hockey fans came to the rescue of a girl who apparently forgot the words while singing the national anthem at a New Jersey Devils game.

Lauralie Mufute started singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Devils' game Friday night against the Sharks when she stumbled after the words "whose broad stripes and bright stars."


She paused for a moment, then restarted the stanza, but stumbled again before reaching "through the perilous night."

The crowd of more than 14,000 at the Prudential Center jumped in, picking up where she left off and finishing the anthem .

The Jersey City girl mouthed the rest of the lyrics as the crowd sang, then flashed an appreciative smile.

Afterward, the Devils tweeted : "Tonight at PruCenter, the Jersey crowd picks up the primary assist during the national anthem."

Mufute sang the anthem at a Devils game last year, nailing it . New Jersey lost to San Jose 3-0 on Friday night.
