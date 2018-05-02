SPORTS

Diamond trouble: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes snaps glitzy necklace sliding into 2B

New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes (52) slides for a double during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FLUSHING, Queens --
Yoenis Cepsedes left it all on the diamond Wednesday night - or at least, probably several thousand dollars' worth.

The New York Mets slugger snapped his glitzy necklace during a hard slide into second base in the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves, scattering gems around the infield.

Cespedes hustled into the bag after blooping a ball down the right field line, and second baseman Ozzie Albies jumped over him while receiving a throw from the outfield. Cespedes was stretching after the play when he noticed one of his necklaces was broken, pulled it off his neck and furiously threw it to the ground.

The Mets telecast showed what appeared to be diamonds glistening in the dirt near the bag. A half-inning later, New York second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera and second base umpire Bill Welke stooped around the base, apparently picking up pieces of the necklace.

Cespedes also inspected the area on his way out to left field prior to the third inning, but seemed to come up empty.

During last year's AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. snapped his necklace made of black diamonds while on the mound. He spent a lengthy replay challenge digging the diamonds out of the dirt.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York MetsbaseballFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Yoenis Cespedes snaps chain sliding into 2B, leaving diamonds on the diamond
Jacob deGrom exits Mets start with hyperextended right elbow
Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Jordan Montgomery out 6-8 weeks with elbow strain
Giants decline fifth-year option on OT Ereck Flowers
More Sports
Top Stories
9 people dead after C-130 military plane crashes
1 hurt when part of building crashes onto street in Brooklyn
Las Vegas Shooting: Police bodycam video released
1-year-old apparently beaten at Indiana day care
1st death linked to romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
Men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1, $200K for entrepreneurs
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
1 killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
Show More
Teen blasted for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom
Newark-bound Southwest flight diverted due to broken window
NYPD: Man pulls razor from mouth, slashes random woman
Necropsy confirms puppy in United overhead bin suffocated
Beauty queen undergoes long surgery after face paralyzed
More News