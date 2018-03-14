In August 2016, Danry Vasquez was charged with assault bodily injury of a family member.
At the time of the incident, Vasquez was playing for the Astros minor league affiliate team in Corpus Christi. Vasquez allegedly struck his girlfriend multiple times at the home stadium of the Double-A Hooks.
An affidavit said Hooks officials reported they discovered the footage after being approached by a male employee who told them Vasquez threatened him.
VIDEO: FULL SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM INCIDENT
At the time of the incident, the Astros called the arrest "disappointing."
"The Astros are disappointed that this allegation is attached to a member of our organization," the team said in 2016.
Last month, a notice was filed with the court that Vasquez didn't comply with the program.
The notice was dismissed on March 6 after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.