  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor discusses new plan to tax NYC's wealthiest to fund subway repairs
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
SPORTS

Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dies at 68

Angels hitting coach Don Baylor gives a fan the thumbs up during warmups before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim in 2015. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died. He was 68.

Baylor died Monday at a hospital in Austin, Texas, his son, Don Baylor Jr., told the Austin American-Statesman.

His wife, Rebecca Baylor, confirmed the death in a statement posted on Major League Baseball's website. He battled multiple myeloma for more than 10 years.

Baylor played in all 162 games in 1979 and finished with career highs in homers (36), RBIs (139), hits (186) and runs (120) while helping the Angels to the American League West title before they lost to Baltimore in the AL championship series.

He was the first manager of the expansion Rockies, leading them to their first playoff appearance in the franchise's third season. He also managed the Chicago Cubs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbaseballsports
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Noah Syndergaard battles for Westeros in 'Game of Thrones' cameo
Villa hat trick in New York derby win; Valeri leads Portland past LA Galaxy
Legendary Phillies catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55
NFL Insiders debate best under-25 players, first-year coach, more
More Sports
Top Stories
Lawsuit claims Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain moves in
14-month-old boy killed after being run over by cab
Mayor calls for tax on wealthiest 1 percent to fund subway repairs
Swimmer who died ID'd as incoming Cornell student from Bronx
Young girl holds lemonade stand for boy battling cancer
NY State Sen. John Flanagan says he completed alcohol treatment
Show More
2 Boy Scouts killed after sailboat hits power line
Cook charged with stabbing fellow cook at restaurant in Jersey City
New video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on Philly plane
8 lost Purple Hearts being returned to families in NYC
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos