Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots set to square off in Super Bowl 52

ABC's Maggie Rulli reports from Minneapolis on the Super Bowl.

PHILADELPHIA --
Tom Brady is going for his sixth Super Bowl title as the 40-year-old quarterback leads the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles leads the Eagles in their quest for their first Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia's last NFL title was in 1960, in the pre-Super Bowl days.

With a sixth championship, New England would tie Pittsburgh for most in the Super Bowl era.

Today's game will be played indoors at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on what could be the coldest Super Bowl Sunday ever. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be around zero.
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LII players representing NYC area

