SPORTS

ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service, is here

BRISTOL, Conn. --
Get ready, sports fans: the new ESPN app is taking the digital sports experience to a whole new level with ESPN+, the network's new streaming service.

In addition to the sports news, scores, analysis and video that ESPN is known for, ESPN+ offers viewers thousands of additional live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks. It includes MLB, NHL and MLS games, Grand Slam tennis, Top Rank boxing, PGA Tour golf, college sports, international rugby, cricket and the full ESPN Films library, among other content.

To celebrate the launch of ESPN+, American Express is offering fans an extended 30-day free trial. After April 18, new subscribers are eligible for a 7-day free trial. A subscription costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and does not require a traditional television subscription.

"No one is in a better position than ESPN to serve sports fans. With this launch, fans will find a re-imagined, easy to use and increasingly personalized experience that puts all of ESPN's incredible content at their fingertips like never before," ESPN president James Pitaro said of the new service.

ESPN+ is directly integrated into the new ESPN app, which is available from the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android. You can also download it directly onto your Amazon Fire device.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsESPNmobile apptechnologyinternet
SPORTS
Suspensions announced following Yankees-Red Sox brawl in Boston
Knicks say new coach will have to understand today's player
Mikhail Prokhorov completes sale of 49 percent of Nets to Joe Tsai
Joe Kelly, Tyler Austin among 8 disciplined for roles in Yankees-Red Sox brawl
More Sports
Top Stories
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
23-year-old woman brutally raped, robbed in the Bronx
Dentist accused of abusing patient, telling him 'You're so cute'
Comey blasts Trump in new book as "untethered to truth"
Prosecutor: Dead baby in suitcase found under footbridge was 10-month-old girl
Man dies 20 years after abuse, parents charged with murder
Only in NYC: Large raccoon prompts calls of tiger on street
Mom in custody after toddler found wandering streets in Queens
Show More
Rikers opens housing unit exclusively for veterans
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
Police: Nurse 'deliberately introduced' air into patients
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot to be revealed Friday
Jewish communities mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
More News