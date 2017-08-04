SPORTS

'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports for one day

A still from the 2004 movie ''Dodgeball'' (DodgeballMovie/Facebook)

This Tuesday, sports fan will get to see unconventional sporting events, "the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports," inspired by the movie Dodgeball.

For one day, ESPNU will become ESPN8 ("The Ocho"), airing competitions in disc golf, cornhole, arm wrestling and more. It all happens on the appropriate date of 8/8.

The network clarified for fans of the 2004 movie, "Unfortunately, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be on-hand to provide colorful commentary of all these great events."

Here's the full line-up of events:

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship
2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships
4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball
5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV
8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final
9 a.m. World Darts Championship
11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship
12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)
2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter
5:00 p.m. Moxie Games
7 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

See ESPN's announcement for a more detailed description of events.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
