SPORTS

Ex-New York Knick Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge at housing project

(Left) Police responded to the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2017. (Right) Zach Randolph is seen in an April 2017 AP photo.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
LOS ANGELES, California --
Veteran NBA star forward Zach Randolph was arrested on a marijuana charge after several police cars were vandalized when a large gathering became unruly at a Los Angeles housing project, authorities said Thursday.

Randolph, 36, was taken into custody late Wednesday on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to sell, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado.

"The charges are false and misleading," Randolph's agent and attorney Raymond Brothers told The Associated Press on Thursday. "We're looking at all options to resolve this matter."

Police on patrol observed a crowd drinking, smoking pot, blasting music and blocking streets at the Nickerson Gardens project in Watts, Preciado said.

Officers called for backup when the crowd grew and people began throwing bottles and rocks.

Five police cars and one sheriff's vehicle ended up with smashed windows and slashed tires. No officers were hurt.

Officers also arrested Stanley Walton, 43, on suspicion of carrying a gun as an ex-convict, Preciado said. She didn't know if Walton has an attorney.

Police recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and seized narcotics, Preciado said.

Randolph, a 16-year league veteran, spent 8 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with the Sacramento Kings in July. Representatives for the Kings did not immediately return calls seeking comment Thursday.

The two-time NBA All-Star played for Michigan State University before being drafted in 2001 by the Portland Trail Blazers. Randolph also played for the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York Knickssportspot bustmarijuana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Yankees place OF Clint Frazier on 10-day DL, activate OF Aaron Hicks
Indians get OF Jay Bruce from Mets
Vote: Which NFL coach is under the most pressure to win?
Gray faces Blue Jays as a Yankee this time
More Sports
Top Stories
High school football player suffers fatal injury at practice
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
Babysitters seen putting 7 month old in fridge
Infant strangles on improperly secured car seat strap
Man charged with raping 2 teens
Woman slashed while using Brooklyn library computer
Show More
Police: Attacker throws woman to the ground at ATM
North Korea details plan to fire missiles toward Guam
Taylor Swift testifies in groping trial: 'He grabbed my a**'
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Unarmed Russian Air Force jet flies over Pentagon, Capitol, CIA, White House
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos