An honor for a Super Bowl winner is sparking controversy in Westchester County.Ray Rice, the former star running back for the Baltimore Ravens, was also standout high school athlete in New Rochelle. But his fall from grace came swiftly after a TMZ video surfaced in 2014 of Rice assaulting his then-fiancee, who is now his wife, in an Atlantic City elevator.Now, he's been named to his hometown's "Walk of Fame," and some are questioning the honor.In about two weeks, New Rochelle will induct 12 new members into their outside Walk of Fame, but Rice is stealing the spotlight.It's not hard to find big names enshrined along the walk, which includes Jay Leno, Carol and Rob Reiner, Norman Rockwell, Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis.All of them were honored for their accomplishments and their ties to the town.Rice was chosen by a local committee to be part of this year's class, raising eyebrows after the national controversy cost him his career.Rice's name will be included on a sign alongside six other NFL players, and that sign will mention his domestic violence scandal.Reactions from locals are mixed, and organizers said it was not a decision made lightly.The induction ceremony is set for Saturday, May 12.