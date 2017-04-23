The Falcons wide receiver was recently on a flight sitting in front of a family that gave him a hand-written note as they were exiting the plane. Sanu tweeted a picture of that note, with the parents thanking him for being a role model for their 10-year-old son who sat behind him, watched him study plays, make healthy food decisions and be polite to everyone around him.
This definitely put a smile on my face. ?? the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017
Sanu said that the note definitely put a smile on his face.