FIELD TRIP

Field Trip: Flag Football with the 'Strong Island Bulldogs'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field has the latest edition of the 'Field Trip'

Ryan R. Field
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flag football is quite the craze these days, and why not? It uses the basic rules of football, but instead of tackling, the defense must remove a flag from the ball carrier.

In essence, it's a safer version of football as we know it, and you don't have to put on pads and a helmet!

It's also a lot of fun, as I found out first hand this week when I tagged along with Long Island's own 'Strong Island Bulldogs' for one of their final practices before they continue their pursuit of $1,000,000 in the AFFL's U.S. Open.

The Bulldogs are one of eight teams remaining in America's Bracket, which is the 'amateurs' side of the US Open. The tournament started with 128 amateur teams, with the final eight now set to play this weekend. The Bulldogs will play Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh, in a game you can see on NFL Network.

Up until this point they've won $25,000, with another $15,000 on the line Saturday night.

The champion of the America's Bracket will play the top pro team, made up of former NFL players, for $1,000,000 on July 19 on NFL Network.

Good luck, Bulldogs!

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfield tripfootballNassau CountySuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIELD TRIP
Field Trip: Gone Fishin' with a Knick
Field Trip: Hitting the sand for beach volleyball
Field Trip: 24K gold chicken wings
Field Trip: Checking out NYCFC's new practice digs
More field trip
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News