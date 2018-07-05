Flag football is quite the craze these days, and why not? It uses the basic rules of football, but instead of tackling, the defense must remove a flag from the ball carrier.In essence, it's a safer version of football as we know it, and you don't have to put on pads and a helmet!It's also a lot of fun, as I found out first hand this week when I tagged along with Long Island's own 'Strong Island Bulldogs' for one of their final practices before they continue their pursuit of $1,000,000 in the AFFL's U.S. Open.The Bulldogs are one of eight teams remaining in America's Bracket, which is the 'amateurs' side of the US Open. The tournament started with 128 amateur teams, with the final eight now set to play this weekend. The Bulldogs will play Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh, in a game you can see on NFL Network.Up until this point they've won $25,000, with another $15,000 on the line Saturday night.The champion of the America's Bracket will play the top pro team, made up of former NFL players, for $1,000,000 on July 19 on NFL Network.Good luck, Bulldogs!----------