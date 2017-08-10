Field Trip: Forecast calls for golf

Our Ryan Field hadn't picked up a golf club in four years, but you don't need a swing like the pros to be a winner at TopGolf.That's because this isn't your average driving range. Instead of signs that mark the distance of your shot, this high-tech, luxury range uses giant pods to keep score as golfers compete against one another.And you might recognize Ryan's partner -- none other than Meteorologist Lee Goldberg.See how these two "masters of the links" faired as they team up for this week's Field Trip in Edison, New Jersey, in the video above.