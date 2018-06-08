SPORTS

Field Trip: Hitting the sand for some beach volleyball

Ryan Field hits the sand for some beach volleyball in the latest edition of the Field Trip.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
No, it's not like the scene in 'Top Gun.' Beach volleyball is a whole lot tougher than that, even without the aviators and blue jeans.

I found that out first hand as I hit the sand with a couple of Pro's from the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour Thursday in Central Park.

Established in 1983, the AVP has a rich history in creating, staging, and marketing some of the most innovative and engaging sporting events in North America. As a result, the AVP has successfully developed an annual circuit that is not just a sporting event, but a lifestyle as well. The AVP has been the home of some of the most respected athletes in professional sports, including: gold medalists Karch Kiraly, Kent Steffes, Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Todd Rogers, and Phil Dalhausser.

For the fifth consecutive year, the best in the world will descend upon Hudson River Park (Pier 25/26) in Manhattan June 7-10. The four-day competition, and the only East Coast stop of the tour, will feature America's top professional beach volleyball athletes competing for both the Gold Series title and elevated prize earnings.

