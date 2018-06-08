NEW YORK (WABC) --No, it's not like the scene in 'Top Gun.' Beach volleyball is a whole lot tougher than that, even without the aviators and blue jeans.
I found that out first hand as I hit the sand with a couple of Pro's from the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour Thursday in Central Park.
Established in 1983, the AVP has a rich history in creating, staging, and marketing some of the most innovative and engaging sporting events in North America. As a result, the AVP has successfully developed an annual circuit that is not just a sporting event, but a lifestyle as well. The AVP has been the home of some of the most respected athletes in professional sports, including: gold medalists Karch Kiraly, Kent Steffes, Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Todd Rogers, and Phil Dalhausser.
For the fifth consecutive year, the best in the world will descend upon Hudson River Park (Pier 25/26) in Manhattan June 7-10. The four-day competition, and the only East Coast stop of the tour, will feature America's top professional beach volleyball athletes competing for both the Gold Series title and elevated prize earnings.
For more information, please visit www.AVP.com. ----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts