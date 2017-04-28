The action and excitement of Monster Energy SuperCross comes to MetLife Stadium this weekend.Created in 1974, it has become the premier off-road motorcycle racing series on the planet. Supercross racing involves off-road motorcycles on an artificial, man-made dirt track consisting of steep jumps and obstacles. Saturday night marks one of the final two races this season, as more than 50,000 people will pack the Meadowlands to witness one of the great spectacles in sports today.Just three points separate the top two riders on the circuit, setting up a dramatic season finale next weekend in Las Vegas. Today, our Ryan Field was lucky enough to take a dirt-bike for a spin and get an up close look at how these riders make it look so easy.It's all in this week's "Field Trip"