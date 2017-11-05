Today's Top Stories
SPORTS
Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 10:10 until 11:00am
Watch the winners and participants in the wheel chair competition cross the finish line.
Sunday, November 05, 2017 12:03PM
This clip contains all finishers in the 2017 TCS NYC Marathon who crossed the line between 10:10 am and 11:00am.
sports
Find Your Finish
Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon
Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon!
Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 11:30am until 11:45am
Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 11:10 until 11:30am
Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 11:00 until 11:10am
Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon
Manuela Schar wins New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
Hundreds turn out at wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Unprecedented security for TCS NYC Marathon after truck attack
Anthony Weiner to report to prison on Monday
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Brentwood
Teenager fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Port Authority officer struck by suspect fleeing JFK Airport
President Trump arrives in Japan, plays golf with Prime Minister
Water in Lincoln Center fountain mysteriously dyed yellow
Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon
Hundreds turn out at wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
