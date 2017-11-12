NEW YORK KNICKS

For Kristaps Porzingis, less is more right now

New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

By Mitch Fields
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Knicks could find themselves in a tough position as the season evolves. They have found their next superstar, Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot 3-inch tall Latvian has made Knicks fans forget about Carmelo Anthony already.

Porzingis is averaging 30 points a game and his long range shooting ability and flying dunks has brought Madison Square Garden back to life.

But here is the problem, Porzingis is not built physically for an 82-game NBA season.

He already had to sit out a game in Orlando with a bum ankle and elbow. The worst thing the Knicks could do is to keep playing the big guy night after night for nearly 30 minutes.

He will break down and worse yet he could develop injuries that could kill a career.

Just ask, Yao Ming, the 7 foot 6 Chinese center who had his career cut short by foot injuries. The up and down pounding on an NBA player will take its toll. The Knicks will be far better off to cut down on games and minutes for Porzingis at this point in his career.
The Knicks are not ready to make a run at an NBA title, they need to make sure their franchise player is healthy when they finally are.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York Knickskristaps porzingisbasketballNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEW YORK KNICKS
Porzingis returns to score 34, Knicks beat Kings 118-91
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis returns against Kings
Kings brace for Porzingis' return in road tilt vs. Knicks
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis out with sprained ankle, bruised elbow
More New York Knicks
SPORTS
Porzingis returns to score 34, Knicks beat Kings 118-91
Mitchell scores 26 to help Jazz beat Nets 114-106
Tavares starts Islanders' 3-goal 1st in 5-2 win over Blues
Schneider makes 32 saves as Devils top Panthers 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD
WATCH: NYPD van suddenly bursts into flames on LIE
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Veterans Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue
Trump taunts Kim: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'
Maltese puppy stolen from pet store at mall
Show More
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
Shohei Otani to MLB, could New York be in sight?
Water main break causes problems on Lower East Side
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos