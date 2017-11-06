FORE! The latest Field Trip takes a few swings at Citi Field

Imagine my surprise when I found out you could go golfing...at Citi Field!?!That's right, Stadiumlinks is transforming the world's most iconic stadiums into a one-of-a-kind golf experience.What a sight, standing on a tee box elevated hundreds of feet above while aiming at nine target flags located on greens that are custom designed into the playing field.The course is comprised of nine holes that take advantage of the best locations throughout the stadium.The total course yardage generally exceeds 1,000 yards and is custom designed and created in intricate detail, with each tee box giving you a completely unique golf shot that can not be duplicated anywhere else on the planet.The nine holes span a variety of distances, angles, and elevations above the beautifully designed and landscaped greens which are located in the field below you.Complimentary golf clubs are available for use at each of the tee boxes, so you can leave your clubs at home.Scoring is simple. You will have the opportunity to generate a score at each hole based on where your tee shot lands relative to each target flag for each hole.Stick your shot close to the flag inside the painted ring, and you'll score a birdie.Land on the green, but outside of the birdie ring, and your score is a par.Miss the green and land in a greenside bunker or in the rough and you have a bogey.Shank a ball into the stands and it will go down as the most memorable double bogey of your life!It was a truly unique experience, and one I recommend for you to try whether you're an avid golfer or not.