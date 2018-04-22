SPORTS

Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting controversial gun photo with daughter, prom date

Eyewitness News
A former Giants and Jets kicker is now apologizing after posting a controversial picture on social media.

The original post went up Saturday, where you can see Jay Feely carrying a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.

On Sunday he said the picture was 'intended to be a joke.'


He added that his daughter and her boyfriend knew he was joking.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgunsgun controltwitterpromnflNew York GiantsNew York Jets
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mets-Braves washout is 26th postponement of season
Torres makes debut as young Yankees beat Blue Jays 5-1
Mets-Braves rainout sets record for early season weather-related PPDs
Braves rally past Familia, Mets for 4-3 win
More Sports
Top Stories
Paterson police officer killed in patrol car crash
4 dead in Waffle House shooting, suspect sought
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Off-duty NYPD officer seriously injured in crash on Long Island
Police: Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, shirt assaults man on subway
4 men arrested in attack with box cutter in Nassau County
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
White Sox pitcher stable but critical after brain hemorrhage during game
Show More
Pedestrian critically injured in LI hit and run
ISIS bomber kills 57 at Afghanistan voter registration center
13 hurt when explosion, fire destroy NJ home during sleepover party
New leader for CT school that allegedly had student 'fight club'
NYPD officers save man's life after going into cardiac arrest
More News