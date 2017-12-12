  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Former NFL players accused of sexual misconduct while at NFL Network

4 former NFL players were accused of sexual misconduct.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Several former NFL players have been suspended from the NFL Network over sexual misconduct allegations.

Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at the network, has filed a lawsuit accusing Donovan McNabb, Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans of sexually harassing and groping her.

A former executive producer at the network was also named in the suit.

Faulk, Taylor and Evans, who are current analysts at the network, have been suspended from their duties.

They have not responded to the accusations.
