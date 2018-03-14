  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SPORTS

Full-time nurse and mother of 3 sets sights on NYC Half

EMBED </>More Videos

Amy Freeze profiles a mother of three and full-time nurse running in this year's NYC Half.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
A full-time working mom of three from New Jersey is contending for a top spot at this weekend's NYC Half. And at 40-years-old, she's also setting her sights on the 2020 Olympics.

Roberta Groner is going for a personal record with a race strategy called "negative splits." It means you start off at a set pace and get faster and faster as the 13.1 mile race goes on.

The strategy of speeding up as time goes on falls right in line with Roberta's running career. After competing in college, she stopped. For eight years.

Then, the full-time nurse started back up with a running group and caught her wind. She went to Chicago in 2011 and did her first marathon.

There, she qualified for Boston and since has cut 42 minutes off her time. She was recently named NYRR Runner of the Year for her age group, and she's been winning local races and joined the New York Athletic Club.

Roberta finished second at the US Marathon Championships, earning herself a spot at the Olympic trials.

Roberta will be pacing herself over the Manhattan Bridge on the new course, then speeding toward a competitive finish where her family waits.

ABC7 and Eyewitness News will carry full coverage of the event, starting with Eyewitness News from at 6 a.m. The NYC Half will air from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and you can watch friends cross the line with our Find Your Finish camera, both live and on demand on abc7ny.

CLICK HERE for more information.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnychalfrunningsportsNew York CityNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Giants expected to sign Patriots OT Nate Solder to 4-year, $62M deal
Patrick Robinson, Demario Davis choose to sign with Saints
New York Red Bulls ease past Tijuana into CCL semifinals
Source: Jets adding Teddy Bridgewater to mix at QB
More Sports
Top Stories
Northwestern University gun report labeled a swatting incident
NJ school official allegedly threatened pre-schoolers with knife
NYPD: Man used dumbbell to kill possible sex partner
1-year-old girl among 4 found fatally shot inside apartment
Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport
High school student denied school bus ride because of outfit
Exclusive: Mother of limo crash victim plans charity 5k
Vigil held for LI native killed in Parkland massacre
Show More
Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with SUNY student's death
Trial begins for man charged with stabbing 2 kids, 1 fatally, in elevator
Coaches suspended after participating in LGBTQ charity game
More News
Top Video
Woman uses videos, humor to create full-time YouTube career
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
More Video