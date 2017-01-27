SPORTS

Future Star: Katherine Lee takes aim at the Millrose Games

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The big board is running wild with the strides of one of the best milers in the area, and when the 110th Millrose Games comes up next month, she'll be there.

Katherine Lee is our latest up-and-coming future star, and the Shoreham-Wading River junior is a two-time state champion and straight-A student. But she insists she's just your average high schooler.

"I'll go to practice, go home and do homework and spend time with family," she said.

Lee will be in select company as one of the few athletes from her school to participate in the NYRR Millrose Games on February 11 at the New Balance Track and Field Center at the Armory in Washington Heights. She qualified for the mile.

"Such talented athletes each year for such a great meet," she said. "i'll be excited to say I was part of it this year."

