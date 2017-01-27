Future Star: Katherine Lee takes aim at the Millrose Games

Future Stars submission Do you know a young athlete who is a rising star? Please include photos or videos if you have any. Enter name: Address: City, State Zip: Comments: Email address: Daytime phone: Please select files to upload:



The big board is running wild with the strides of one of the best milers in the area, and when the 110th Millrose Games comes up next month, she'll be there.Katherine Lee is our latest up-and-coming future star, and the Shoreham-Wading River junior is a two-time state champion and straight-A student. But she insists she's just your average high schooler."I'll go to practice, go home and do homework and spend time with family," she said.Lee will be in select company as one of the few athletes from her school to participate in the NYRR Millrose Games on February 11 at the New Balance Track and Field Center at the Armory in Washington Heights. She qualified for the mile."Such talented athletes each year for such a great meet," she said. "i'll be excited to say I was part of it this year."Watch Laura Behnke's full story in the video player above.Do you know a Future Star? Ryan Field, Laura Behnke and the Eyewitness News sports team are looking for local athletes with stories to share! Please fill out the form below to let us help us find rising stars.