SPORTS

Future Stars: Gymnast beats health issues to compete

EMBED </>More News Videos

Laura Behnke has the story from Harlem.

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Harlem's Wendy Hilliard Foundation will host gymnasts from all over the country next week at the Harlem Invitational.

For 20 years, kids in Harlem have received free and low-cost gymnastics training thanks to the foundation. From ages three and up, kids have fun while benefiting from hard work.

Many local gymnasts will participate, including our latest Future Star: Dennis Rivera Lopez.

For this gymnast in particular, it's all about saying "yes."

Rivera Lopez had seven operations for Hydro-Cephelis, which is excessive fluid in his brain. Doctors originally ordered Lopez not to participate in sports.

"Knowing me, I like to move around and don't care what people say," Lopez said. "I did it anyway and (have) come a long way. So why stop now?"

The meet is free and open to the public.
Related Topics:
sportssportsNew York CityHarlem (Central)
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Phil Jackson on column about Carmelo Anthony: 'You don't change the spot on a leopard'
Pats' James White forgot to keep ball after Super Bowl-winning TD
Sources: Draymond Green purposely tried to rile up, motivate Kevin Durant
Connecticut governor wants to upgrade Hartford arena for NHL
Yankees, Chris Carter agree to 1-year deal
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
Justices ask why states can't sue over Trump's travel ban
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Priest arrested on child porn, drug charges fired from church
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
Show More
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Fee stalled: NY lawmakers postpone NYC plastic bag fee
Suffolk County working to create legal drag strip
Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in Louisiana
Suspected jewelry thieves wanted on LI, captured in NJ
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Suspected jewelry thieves wanted on LI, captured in NJ
Child gets happy surprise after Make-A-Wish souvenirs stolen
East Village cafe allows you to get a latte and a haircut
More Video