Future Stars: Gymnast beats health issues to compete

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Harlem's Wendy Hilliard Foundation will host gymnasts from all over the country next week at the Harlem Invitational.
For 20 years, kids in Harlem have received free and low-cost gymnastics training thanks to the foundation. From ages three and up, kids have fun while benefiting from hard work.
Many local gymnasts will participate, including our latest Future Star: Dennis Rivera Lopez.
For this gymnast in particular, it's all about saying "yes."
Rivera Lopez had seven operations for Hydro-Cephelis, which is excessive fluid in his brain. Doctors originally ordered Lopez not to participate in sports.
"Knowing me, I like to move around and don't care what people say," Lopez said. "I did it anyway and (have) come a long way. So why stop now?"
The meet is free and open to the public.