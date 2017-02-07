Future Stars: Gymnast beats health issues to compete

Harlem's Wendy Hilliard Foundation will host gymnasts from all over the country next week at the Harlem Invitational.For 20 years, kids in Harlem have received free and low-cost gymnastics training thanks to the foundation. From ages three and up, kids have fun while benefiting from hard work.Many local gymnasts will participate, including our latest Future Star: Dennis Rivera Lopez.For this gymnast in particular, it's all about saying "yes."Rivera Lopez had seven operations for Hydro-Cephelis, which is excessive fluid in his brain. Doctors originally ordered Lopez not to participate in sports."Knowing me, I like to move around and don't care what people say," Lopez said. "I did it anyway and (have) come a long way. So why stop now?"The meet is free and open to the public.