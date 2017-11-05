  • LIVE VIDEO Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
2017 TCS NYC MARATHON

Geoffrey Kamworor, Shalane Flanagan win TCS New York City Marathon

American Shalane Flanagan crosses the finish line to win the women's TCS NYC Marathon

NEW YORK --
Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years, while Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor won the men's race.

Kamworor of Kenya held off countryman Wilson Kipsang to win his first major marathon.
Flanagan crossed the finish line in a time of 2:26:53 - the second fastest ever by a U.S. woman - to defeat Mary Keitany, the 35-year-old Kenyan who has won the New York City Marathon the past three years.

Keitany had won three straight New York marathons, but Flanagan pulled away from the Kenyan great with about three miles to go.

The American cried and yelled as she approached the finish line all alone. The last American woman to win New York was Miki Gorman, who won consecutive titles in 1976-77.
Flanagan finished second in New York in 2010 in her marathon debut, but hadn't run this race since. After a fracture in her lower back kept her out of the Boston Marathon, Flanagan trained hard for New York with an eye on Keitany.

Flanagan called Keitany "the alpha racer" and said she was ready to "suffer dearly" while keeping up with the unpredictable Kenyan. Flanagan had said she may retire if she won New York.

On the men's side, Kamworor ran the race in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 53 seconds. He and Kipsang embraced just past the finish line to huge cheers.

American running great and 2009 New York winner Meb Keflezighi completed his 26th and final marathon, collapsing as he crossed the finish.

More than 50,000 runners participated in this year's marathon, which began in 1970 with 55 people crossing the finish line.

For more marathon coverage, visit abc7NY.com/nycmarathon.
