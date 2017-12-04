NEW YORK GIANTS

New York Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, general manager Jerry Reese, ESPN reports

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the Giants' shakeup. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York Giants have fired head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese, ESPN reports.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will take over as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

McAdoo and Reese were fired a day after the Giants were beaten in Oakland and dropped to 2-10.

The firings cap an injury-marred season highlighted by the loss of catalyst wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Oct. 8.

There had been reports over the weekend that McAdoo would be fired within 24 hours of Sunday's game.

This despite claims made by the Giants owners three weeks ago that they would not make any changes during the season.

But owner John Mara was reportedly unhappy with the way McAdoo handled the benching of Eli Manning last week.

RELATED: Opinion: Firing Giants coach Ben McAdoo accomplishes nothing

In the loss to Oakland, Manning's replacement Geno Smith lost two fumbles before throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Evan Engram for the Giants while Manning spent the day on the sideline watching.

His streak of 210 straight regular-season starts came to an end, and he spent his first game as a spectator since Nov. 14, 2004, walking around the sideline with no helmet and listening to the play calls with an ear piece.

McAdoo posted a 13-16 record, and his firing is the first mid-season head coaching move by the Giants since Bill Arnsparger was replaced seven games into the 1976 season by John McVay.

Reese was in his 11th season as GM, starting in 2007, the season the team won the Super Bowl. The Giants won a title again after the 2011 season, but Reese has been under fire in recent years with the team now missing the playoffs in five of six years.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
