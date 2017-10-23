SPORTS

California high school football team goes viral after patriotic entrance at homecoming game

EMBED </>More Videos

A video of a California high school football team making a patriotic entrance to their homecoming game has gone viral.

RIDGECREST, California --
A video of a California high school football team making a patriotic entrance at their homecoming game has gone viral.

On Friday, the pre-game walkout by the Sherman E Burroughs High School football team consisted of each player carrying an American flag onto the field while Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA played in the background.

California native Tina Marie recorded the moment of American pride and shared it to her Facebook account saying, "Homecoming At Burroughs High School. You will tear up... GOD BLESS THE USA ..."



And Marie was right, many Facebook users took to her comments and private messages to tell her how sweet they thought her video was and how it made them tear up.

Since the video's posting, it's been shared over 1 million times.

It was an even greater victory for the team, as they went on to defeat Oaks Hill High School 20-17.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsfootballviral videopoliticsnflamerican flagu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Devils' Brian Boyle returns to practice after leukemia diagnosis
Race week is almost here! Key links for TCS NYC Marathon day!
Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon!
Marathon by the Mile: Miles 4 through 6
More Sports
Top Stories
JetBlue flight to make emergency landing at JFK after bird strike
Body of missing NJ college student found near campus
Suspected family stalker surrenders to police in Brooklyn
Well-dressed robbers sought after workers shot, pistol whipped
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2 arrested in alleged scam seeking donations for 'baby burial'
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in city water tank
Van carrying special needs passengers crashes into house
Show More
Target: Customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"
Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway named new Mets manager
Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
New Jersey adds $75M to flooded-home buyout program
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for attacks on seniors in Lower Manhattan
More News
Top Video
Suspected family stalker surrenders to police in Brooklyn
Remains found ID'd as missing Long Island teen
Eyewitness News Update
Subway rider brutally attacked by man who stomped on foot
More Video