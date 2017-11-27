EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2700099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Anaheim Ducks posted a video of a teammate walking through the office naked as a way to celebrate the NHL's 100th birthday, but have received a negative response.

Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 26, 2017

A professional hockey team apologized for an "insensitive" video posted on the team's Twitter account of a player being depicted as nude while walking past co-workers in an office building -- a post the team said was meant to be "lighthearted" to celebrate the National Hockey League's 100th birthday.The video shows Anaheim Ducks player Ryan Kesler, who says he's celebrating the NHL's birthday by wearing his "birthday suit."The video drew quick criticism online, with many calling the video inappropriate in the wake of the harassment scandal rocking the entertainment industry.Just hours later, the Ducks removed the video and released a statement with an apology.The statement read: "Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL's 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize."