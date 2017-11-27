CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO

Hockey team takes down 'insensitive' Twitter video of player in 'birthday suit'

The Anaheim Ducks on Sunday apologized for an "insensitive" video they posted on Twitter of a player being depicted as nude while walking past co-workers in an office building. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, California --
A professional hockey team apologized for an "insensitive" video posted on the team's Twitter account of a player being depicted as nude while walking past co-workers in an office building -- a post the team said was meant to be "lighthearted" to celebrate the National Hockey League's 100th birthday.

The video shows Anaheim Ducks player Ryan Kesler, who says he's celebrating the NHL's birthday by wearing his "birthday suit."

The video drew quick criticism online, with many calling the video inappropriate in the wake of the harassment scandal rocking the entertainment industry.

The Anaheim Ducks posted a video of a teammate walking through the office naked as a way to celebrate the NHL's 100th birthday, but have received a negative response.



Just hours later, the Ducks removed the video and released a statement with an apology.

The statement read: "Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL's 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize."

