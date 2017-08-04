Hudson River Derby Heating Up

The latest version of the Hudson River Derby promises to be one of the biggest soccer games in the area in years. NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls Sunday night at Yankee stadium.The two local MLS teams have begun a rivalry that has soccer fans thirsting for this type of match. NYCFC is currently third in the Eastern Conference with the Red Bulls just two points back.With a victory the Red Bulls would leap frog NYCFC into third place. NYCFC took the first of three meetings between the teams 2-0, but the Red Bulls have won 6 of 8 matches when these teams have kicked it off.The Bulls are coming into the match roaring, coming off a big win over Montreal last weekend, and they are playing their finest soccer of the season. NYCFC has been nearly unbeatable at Yankee Stadium, going 7-1-3 this season.Who will win? That's a tossup, but the winners are fans of the two teams who are fully part of New York's newest rivalry.Game time: Sunday 6 p.m. at Yankee Stadium