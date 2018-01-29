SPORTS

Islanders to split games between Nassau Coliseum, Brooklyn

By DAVID KLEPPER
ELMONT, Nassau County --
The New York Islanders will split their regular-season home games between Long Island's Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn's Barclays Center beginning next year while a new arena is built at Belmont Park under an arrangement announced Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Islanders plan to play 12 games at the Coliseum in Nassau County next season. The team will then decide about the next season, with tentative plans to play at least half their home games at the Coliseum. The new arena is expected to open in three years.

"Let's rock the barn!" team owner Jon Ledecky said Monday, using a fan nickname for the Coliseum, where the Islanders played from 1972 until 2015, when they relocated to Brooklyn.

Fans expressed displeasure with that move, and last month the team announced plans for the facility on the grounds at Belmont, home of the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

"We're going to fill all 18,000 seats when we open the NHL season at Belmont arena," Cuomo said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York IslanderssportsnhlNew York CityBrooklynNassau CountyElmont
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Knicks, Joakim Noah rift persists but no buyout talks
Kristaps Porzingis: Knicks should add veteran talent at deadline for playoff preparation
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Yanks' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge appear together at banquet
More Sports
Top Stories
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over on LI beach
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Police: Man kills self after accidentally shooting friend
Fitness model kicked off plane headed to NYC
Police handcuff 7-year-old for allegedly attacking teacher
Even before speech, Trump's State of the Union draws criticism
Teen girl accused of trying to shoot mother in bed
Show More
Brooklyn immigration activist released by federal judge
Secret Service warns of 'jackpotting' robberies at ATMs
48-year-old father dies while handcuffed in police custody
Should food stamps cover cost of pet food?
Boy dies from rare flesh-eating disease
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos