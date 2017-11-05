  • BREAKING NEWS Live coverage of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon begins at 7:00 a.m.
2017 TCS NYC MARATHON

It's race day! Time for the TCS New York City Marathon

n this Nov. 1, 2009 file photo, runners cross the Verrazano Narrows Bridge at the start of the ING New York City Marathon in New York. (Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK --
Runners from around the globe have descended upon New York City for the 47th running of the TCS New York City Marathon.

More than 50,000 runners will participate in the marathon, which began in 1970 with 55 people crossing the finish line.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BEGINNING AT 7:00 A.M.

Last year's race set a record for the world's biggest marathon with 51,394 finishers.

The world's best runners compete in the marathon along with thousands of every day runners and a handful of celebrities, including Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and former Giant Tiki Barber.

Many streets will be closed for the marathon, which takes runners on a 26.2 mile cross through the five boroughs.

Channel 7 is your home for complete marathon coverage.

Join Ryan Field, Laura Behnke, and the Eyewitness News team for pre-race coverage starting at 7:00 a.m., followed by the main event with ESPN's Sage Steele and John Anderson at 9:00 a.m.!

For more marathon coverage, visit abc7NY.com/nycmarathon.
