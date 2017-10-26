Joe Girardi will not be back as manager of the New York Yankees, the team announced Thursday."I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organization," said Yankees vice president and general manager Brian Cashman. "Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we've decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position."Girardi took over the Yankees in 2008 and won a World Series title in 2009.The Yankees came within one game of reaching the World Series this season, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.Girardi, 53, guided the Yankees to a 910-710 (.562) record over 10 seasons as manager.He had just concluded a four-year contract.Girardi released the following statement:"With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back. I'd like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I would like to thank Brian Cashman and his staff for hiring me and always trying to improve the team. Finally, I'd like to thanks the Fans for their great support as a Player, Coach and Manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the Playoff Games, especially the final six games which will remain in my heart forever. "