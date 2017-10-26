SPORTS

Joe Girardi out as manager of the New York Yankees after 10 seasons

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Joe Girardi will not be back as manager of the New York Yankees, the team announced Thursday.

"I want to thank Joe for his 10 years of hard work and service to this organization," said Yankees vice president and general manager Brian Cashman. "Everything this organization does is done with careful and thorough consideration, and we've decided to pursue alternatives for the managerial position."

Girardi took over the Yankees in 2008 and won a World Series title in 2009.

The Yankees came within one game of reaching the World Series this season, losing to the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Girardi, 53, guided the Yankees to a 910-710 (.562) record over 10 seasons as manager.

He had just concluded a four-year contract.

Girardi released the following statement:
"With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back. I'd like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I would like to thank Brian Cashman and his staff for hiring me and always trying to improve the team. Finally, I'd like to thanks the Fans for their great support as a Player, Coach and Manager and the lasting memories of their passion and excitement during the Playoff Games, especially the final six games which will remain in my heart forever. "
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNew York Yankees
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche among 'playoff' teams that could stumble
Joe Girardi will not return as manager of Yankees
Injury-riddled Wild host Tavares, Islanders
Winless Coyotes visit struggling Rangers
More Sports
Top Stories
MUGSHOTS: 2 NYC buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested
Hepatitis A exposure at Port Chester restaurant
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Sunday soaker
Statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside museum vandalized
New airport screenings to start for all US-bound passengers
Long-secret files on the JFK assassination set to be released
Search on for men who spray painted swastika on synagogue
Police hunt for men who tied up boy by his neck during home invasion
Show More
Gov. Cuomo returns to Puerto Rico with supplies for hurricane victims
Gunman sought after man fatally shot at Brooklyn bus stop
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park, search continues for more
President Trump to outline plan for fighting opioid addiction
Brooklyn man shot during apparent robbery at L train
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos