We know Aaron Judge can hit home runs, but apparently some New Yorkers think the Yankee slugger could fight crime and fix the subways.The Board of Elections revealed that Judge received 10 write-in votes in November's race for New York City mayor.As impressive as that was, Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis actually received more votes - people just spelled his name incorrectly.Joe Girardi, Derek Jeter and Charles Oakley all received two write-in votes.