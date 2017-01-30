SPORTS

Chris Pronger checks Justin Bieber into boards during NHL All-Star festivities

EMBED </>More News Videos

Justin Bieber got a taste of NHL hockey and the Staples Center glass Saturday, courtesy of NHL great and former Philadelphia Flyers captain Chris Pronger. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press
LOS ANGELES --
Justin Bieber got a taste of NHL hockey and the Staples Center glass Saturday, courtesy of NHL great and former Philadelphia Flyers captain Chris Pronger.

The pop star responded by showing off skills that would not have looked out of place in his native Canada during a celebrity exhibition game.

Bieber was driven into the boards in the first half by a laughing Pronger, who spent 18 years in the league as a hard-nosed defenseman. The singer responded with an empty-net goal and an assist as Team Gretzky beat Team Lemieux 5-3 in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout.

Bieber did not look out of place while sharing the ice with current NHL stars Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, along with a host of retired greats and hockey-loving entertainment figures.

Although he did miss two penalty shots, Bieber scored a goal as time expired, prompting actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to joke, "Twenty-five shots later, thank God he made it."

"I was shocked at how good the kid can play," said Gooding, who scored the winning goal. "He really has nice skills, and he's a real sweet kid, too."

Pictures posted to the NHL's Instagram account showed a smiling Bieber with Wayne Gretzky in the locker room. Bieber will be back at Staples Center on Feb. 12 as he is nominated for four Grammys, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Local Southern California favorites including Luc Robitaille and Teemu Selanne wore patches on their jerseys honoring Canadian actor Alan Thicke, a longtime fan of the Los Angeles Kings who died in December while playing hockey.
Related Topics:
sportsjustin bieberPhiladelphia Flyersnhl
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Former Cubs catcher David Ross to be baseball analyst for ESPN
Kirk Cousins on chasing down late INT: 'It's because I want to win'
Everson Griffen 'really wanted' Pro Bowl win, MVP honors
Sean Rodriguez hit in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized
More Sports
Top Stories
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Calls for boycott of Starbucks over plans to hire 10,000 refugees
Trump: Airport chaos caused by protests, Schumer's tears
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Warning about phone scammers asking 'Can you hear me?'
Officials: Men dressed as 'furries' sexually abused boy
Security tightened at NYC mosques after Quebec attack
Show More
Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared
4-alarm fire burns through large warehouse in Yonkers
Trump says he will announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday night
SUNY tells international students to hold off on travel after Trump ban
Newark man arrested for attacking bishop during mass honoring Roberto Clemente
More News
Top Video
6 killed in Canada mosque shooting; Trudeau calls it terror
Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared
Police investigating triple homicide inside Maplewood home
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
More Video