Knicks legend Charles Oakley goes to trial Friday in MSG fracas

A trial will begin for former Knick Charles Oakley over an incident at Madison Square Garden. (WABC)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Former New York Knick Charles Oakley goes to trial Friday after rejecting a standard plea arrangement on charges of assaulting two Madison Square Garden security guards during a scuffle at a basketball game in February.

Oakley had been offered the chance to plead guilty, and have the charges dismissed if he stayed out of trouble for six months.

But he declined in June, and was told to return to court Friday for his trial.

Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass.

He was accused of striking one security guard in the face with a closed fist, and when two other people tried to intervene, both were pushed and received cuts.

He has previously insisted he had done "nothing wrong" and "felt disrespected" by the ordeal.

Oakley became a fan favorite when he played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, but he's had a falling out with the organization and particularly owner James Dolan in recent years.

On February 8, he sat a few rows from Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Security approached Oakley early in the game, and the fracas ensued before Oakley was removed from the building and handcuffed.

Oakley was banned from the arena after the incident, but Dolan lifted it shortly after meeting with Oakley and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Oakley, known as candid, unfiltered and Michael Jordan's de facto bodyguard, said nothing was really settled in the meeting.
