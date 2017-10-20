LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Los Angeles Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988

Los Angeles Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez celebrates his grand slam with Yasiel Puig during Game 5 of baseball's NLCS against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

CHICAGO --
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 29 years! They readied themselves for a World Series trip by breaking out their bats.

Three home runs by Enrique Hernandez punctuated a blowout loss for the Chicago Cubs -- the defending World Series champions.

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League championship series Thursday night as Hernandez tied the MLB post-season mark with three home runs and seven RBI's.

Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw did not disappoint in a stellar outing backed by hit after hit, after hit.

The Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the World Series, which will start Tuesday in Los Angeles.

As part of the celebration in winning the pennant, buildings in downtown Los Angeles - including City Hall - lit up in Dodger Blue.

Los Angeles City Hall, the U.S. Bank building and other downtown structures lit up in Dodger Blue after the team wins the NLCS on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.



The Boys in Blue may face off against the New York Yankees or Houston Astros, depending on who wins the American League championship series. The Yankees lead the series 3-2.
