SPORTS

LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers

A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, Action News has learned.

Eyewitness News
LOS ANGELES, California. (WABC) --
LeBron James is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time to join one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.

James' agency made the announcement Sunday in a release, saying he has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract. The game's best all-around player and biggest star will now lead a young Lakers team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James.


Los Angeles also provides James with a larger platform for his business interests and social activism.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami.

The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he's leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city's 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesNBA
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News