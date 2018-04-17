SPORTS

Legendary NY Rangers national anthem singer John Amirante dies at age 83

(FILE) John Amirante sings the national anthem before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the LA Kings and New York Rangers, Monday, June 9, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The New York Rangers announced that their longtime national anthem singer, John Amirante, died Tuesday morning at age 83.

Amirante was born in the Bronx and had sang the anthem for the New York Rangers hockey team since the 1980s.

He was known for getting the crowd at Madison Square Garden going by waving his arms patriotically at the pinnacle of "The Star-Spangled Banner."



He also sang the national anthem on occasion at New York Yankees and New York Mets baseball games.

The Rangers tweeted about the loss:


Amirante is survived by his wife Ann and his children.

