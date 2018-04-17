It is with great sadness our Rangers family shares the loss of legendary anthem singer John Amirante, who passed away this morning at 83.



Our thoughts are with his wife Ann, his children and the entire Amirante family.



We will forever remember and miss John @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/6jc2qowYhF — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 17, 2018

The New York Rangers announced that their longtime national anthem singer, John Amirante, died Tuesday morning at age 83.Amirante was born in the Bronx and had sang the anthem for the New York Rangers hockey team since the 1980s.He was known for getting the crowd at Madison Square Garden going by waving his arms patriotically at the pinnacle of "The Star-Spangled Banner."He also sang the national anthem on occasion at New York Yankees and New York Mets baseball games.The Rangers tweeted about the loss:Amirante is survived by his wife Ann and his children.----------